BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $1,035.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.23.

BlackRock stock traded up $13.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $892.72. The company had a trading volume of 66,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,824. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The company has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $942.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $988.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.00, for a total value of $10,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,117,330. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

