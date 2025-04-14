BMO Capital Markets Lowers PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $22.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s current price.

PCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,256,699. PG&E has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank increased its position in PG&E by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 474,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,974,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 148,860 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

