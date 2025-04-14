BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 402,806 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 227,578 shares.The stock last traded at $50.25 and had previously closed at $50.23.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHLF. SoundView Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,960,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

