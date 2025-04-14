Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $386,360.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $386,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,463,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,508,623.72. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BOX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $30.13. 1,573,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,458. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in BOX by 332.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BOX by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 715.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

