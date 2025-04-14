Brokerages Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target at C$15.81

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.81.

CHP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Down 0.1 %

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.67. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.88.

(Get Free Report

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.