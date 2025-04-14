Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $19,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

