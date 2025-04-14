Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Brookfield by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BN opened at $48.60 on Monday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 162.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BN shares. CIBC raised their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

