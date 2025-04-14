Broyhill Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 394,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.2 %

Blackstone stock opened at $127.19 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.68%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

