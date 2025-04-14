Broyhill Asset Management Acquires Shares of 60,480 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Broyhill Asset Management bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000. Ball comprises 3.0% of Broyhill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,861,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Ball by 531,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Ball by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 523,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after buying an additional 203,298 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BALL stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Ball Co. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Several research firms have commented on BALL. Barclays cut their price objective on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

