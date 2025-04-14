Broyhill Asset Management Invests $315,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Broyhill Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

