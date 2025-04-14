Broyhill Asset Management Makes New $279,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $99.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average of $104.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.19.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

