Broyhill Asset Management Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Broyhill Asset Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,000. Philip Morris International accounts for about 8.9% of Broyhill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 351,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $5,954,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,426 shares in the company, valued at $81,495,308.62. The trade was a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PM opened at $153.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

