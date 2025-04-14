Broyhill Asset Management Takes $967,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $184.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

