BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Buys Shares of 3,456 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

