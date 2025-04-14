BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.83.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. This represents a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total value of $10,507,633.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,907.82. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $311.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $384.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

