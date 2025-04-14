Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $198.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $138.33 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

