Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,356 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $49,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

