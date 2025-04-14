Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $327,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.26.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $459.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $470.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.51. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The firm has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

