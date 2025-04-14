Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $454.40 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.33 and its 200-day moving average is $502.54. The firm has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

