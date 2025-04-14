Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $25.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.88.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, April 4th.

NYSE CWH opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Camping World has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

In other news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,798 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 437.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 55,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at $1,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,578,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 156,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

