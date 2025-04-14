Campion Asset Management Has $471,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Campion Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $97.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.50. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.