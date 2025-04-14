Campion Asset Management Sells 284 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Campion Asset Management reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 799,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,766,000 after buying an additional 40,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,042,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 188,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $141.38 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $122.73 and a 1-year high of $169.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3832 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

