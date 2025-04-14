Campion Asset Management Sells 450 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Campion Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $178.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

