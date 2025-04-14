Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 233,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,076,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.95.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $103.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

