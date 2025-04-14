Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires Shares of 32,023 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DTE opened at $129.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.