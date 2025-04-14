Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 101,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,852,731,000 after purchasing an additional 779,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,097,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,857,000 after buying an additional 124,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,873,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,930,833,000 after buying an additional 385,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,562,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,529,000 after acquiring an additional 135,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,205,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,358,000 after acquiring an additional 90,552 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duke Energy Price Performance
DUK stock opened at $118.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
