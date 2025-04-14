Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $3.44 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,775,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,134,882,000 after acquiring an additional 492,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,725,000 after purchasing an additional 365,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,525,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,323,000 after purchasing an additional 604,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $445,005,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $376,209,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,372,009.60. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $82.14 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $95.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

