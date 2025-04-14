Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $4.59 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 81,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $50.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

