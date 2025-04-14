Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 156,631 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $33.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Dbs Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Argus cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

