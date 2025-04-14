Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,996.95 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,374.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,036.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,957.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,409.69.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

