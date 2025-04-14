Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 76,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,000. Zoetis accounts for 0.7% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis
In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,770. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862 shares of company stock worth $312,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS
Zoetis Stock Performance
NYSE ZTS opened at $149.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.22. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Zoetis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 36.56%.
Zoetis Profile
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
