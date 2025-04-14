Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases Shares of 37,906 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 37,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 60,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,800. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,638 shares of company stock worth $731,229 in the last three months.
Shares of A stock opened at $102.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average is $133.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
