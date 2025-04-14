Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes $17.70 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 239,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,698,000. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.0% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,289,544,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,940 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 310.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,217,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $76.97 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

