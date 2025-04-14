Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 147,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 70,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Canadian Gold Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Gold

In other news, Director Wesley Clay Hanson sold 185,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$43,606.60. Corporate insiders own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Gold

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

