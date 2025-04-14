Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215,361 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 0.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 39,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.19.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $99.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $130.63.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

