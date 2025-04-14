Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $73.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $88.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $914,090,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,770 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

