Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.75.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $140.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.99 and a 1 year high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

