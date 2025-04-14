Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 10,414 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $348.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

