Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 20,720 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,720 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 171.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,341,000 after buying an additional 1,009,548 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $497,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,528,983.16. This trade represents a 4.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,328,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,783,114.88. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 594,510 shares of company stock worth $17,394,362. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CWAN opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $35.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

