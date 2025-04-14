Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 22,285 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,285 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,564,000 after acquiring an additional 44,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,827,000 after purchasing an additional 199,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 868,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,574,000 after buying an additional 188,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after buying an additional 34,652 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

