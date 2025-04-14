Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Capital Southwest Trading Up 1.0 %
CSWC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.22. 568,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,587. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 33.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.
