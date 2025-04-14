Capstone Holding Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:CAPS)

Capstone’s (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 15th. Capstone had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 6th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Capstone Trading Down 1.7 %
Capstone stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Capstone has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $16.18.
Capstone Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.