Capstone Holding Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:CAPS)

Capstone’s (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 15th. Capstone had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 6th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Capstone Trading Down 1.7 %

Capstone stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Capstone has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Capstone Company Profile

Capstone Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of masonry stone products in the United States. Its masonry stone products include manufactured and natural stone cladding products, natural stone landscape products and related goods for residential and commercial construction.

