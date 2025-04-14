CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Position Cut by Inflection Point Investments LLP

Inflection Point Investments LLP trimmed its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,549 shares during the period. CarGurus accounts for about 13.4% of Inflection Point Investments LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Inflection Point Investments LLP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,066,000 after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $83,978.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,271.96. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,025 shares in the company, valued at $12,004,969.50. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,978. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARG. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CARG

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG opened at $27.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

