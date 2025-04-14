Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 623.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

Shares of CABGY stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,747. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.7593 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABGY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Articles

