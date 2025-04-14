Carlyle Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Carlyle Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695,916 shares during the quarter. Soleno Therapeutics accounts for approximately 13.8% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $61,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,710,000 after buying an additional 303,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,668,000 after purchasing an additional 142,033 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 276,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 782,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,163,000 after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLNO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Lifesci Capital raised Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Laidlaw lifted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, Director Matthew Pauls sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $424,792.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,075. This trade represents a 47.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $8,789,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,504.48. The trade was a 69.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,672 shares of company stock worth $64,058,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $67.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of -2.29. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.