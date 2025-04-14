Carlyle Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Riley Exploration Permian makes up about 0.1% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Travelers Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $516.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Philip A. Riley sold 1,759 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $51,310.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,977.24. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $500,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,033.75. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,477 shares of company stock valued at $770,589 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

