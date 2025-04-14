Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $200.98 and last traded at $199.11. Approximately 559,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,068,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.59.

Carvana Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.92 and a beta of 3.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.58.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,033,660.22. This represents a 20.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $2,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at $55,016,895.44. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,810 shares of company stock valued at $69,243,820. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,463,000 after acquiring an additional 610,234 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,987,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,827,000 after buying an additional 57,215 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Carvana by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,932,000 after acquiring an additional 129,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,592,000 after acquiring an additional 75,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,017,000 after purchasing an additional 278,760 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

