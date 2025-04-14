Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $135.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Casella Waste Systems traded as high as $116.40 and last traded at $115.43, with a volume of 174875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.08.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems
Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 502.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Casella Waste Systems
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
