Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $135.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Casella Waste Systems traded as high as $116.40 and last traded at $115.43, with a volume of 174875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.08.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,110,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,555,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,577,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,705,000 after purchasing an additional 838,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,644,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after purchasing an additional 190,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 502.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.