Causeway Capital Management LLC Buys 1,348 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,833,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $60,465,000. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $45,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 939.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 297,493 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $28,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $97.88 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average is $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

