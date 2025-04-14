Causeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 818,303 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 155,979 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 1.4% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $62,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,028,485 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,539,290,000 after purchasing an additional 515,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,032,239,000 after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,147,006 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $857,205,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,655,180 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $819,383,000 after purchasing an additional 287,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,719,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $70.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

